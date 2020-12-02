Apple Music Users Wrapped Jealously of Spotify

Spotify offers the Spotify Wrapped every December. This currently available feature provides users with year-round statistics for their hearing. They discover the most popular artists and music, genres, etc. Apple Music has no real equivalent and users are disappointed.

Apple Music is the fourth trend on Twitter right now, and not really for good reason. Many users find that everyone shares their 2020 Spotify Wrapped. However, those with Apple Music can’t, knowing that Apple doesn’t offer the same thing.

The only thing there is on Apple Music is Replay. It allows him to know his number of listening hours, favorite artists, and top 10 albums. In addition, it is not very convenient as you have to go through the web version of Apple Music. With Spotify, Spotify Wrapped can be accessed directly from the application.

Apple Music is therefore not up to Spotify in terms of retrospective of the year. Any change for 2021? Users can hope so. But hey, Apple didn’t change anything between 2019 and 2020 …

An alternative to Spotify Wrapped for Apple Music

In the meantime, there is a third party solution that packs Spotify with Apple Music. You need to go through the snd.wave application. It is available free of charge from the App Store for iPhone. Statistics for all areas are displayed.