Apple Watch sets a sales record in the third quarter

The third quarter was good for the Apple Watch with a record sales. Apple has sold 11.8 million copies of its connected watch, according to research firm IDC. The previous record was 9.2 million at the end of 2018.

The 11.8 million Apple Watch sales are pretty impressive. This corresponds to an increase of 75% compared to the same period of the previous year. Apple released the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE during this time, which contributed to the increase in sales. There’s also the Apple Watch Series 3, which is still available for purchase.

Apple has a market share of 21.6% and is the second largest manufacturer. The first is Xiaomi with 13.5 million sales. The growth was 27.8% in one year. It’s worth noting that in addition to smartwatches, this also includes smart bracelets. The Mi Band 5, for example, costs € 49.99. The first price of the Apple Watch is significantly higher.

The podium ends with Huawei and 10.7 million sales, up 88.1%. In total, all manufacturers sold 54.8 million connected watches, an increase of 24%.

IDC also mentions the more general wearable product market. This includes products like Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple is first here with 41.4 million sales in the third quarter, up 38.6%. Xiaomi follows with 17 million sales (+ 26.4%), as does Huawei with 13.7 million sales (+ 87.2%). A total of 125 million sales were made, an increase of 35.1%.