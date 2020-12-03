Europe wants to be the pillar of data exchange for companies

Europe received a proposal from the executive on Wednesday 25 November 2020 to limit the mixing of data outside the EU. A shocking announcement for some if companies like Facebook, Google or Amazon continue to grow and expand in the European Union.

While Europe has completely lost the battle over the exchange of personal data, it intends to offset this with the non-commercial data of the various companies based in the area.

The European Union wants to catch up and has decided to help private and public sector companies freely share their non-commercial data from one location. These are accessible under certain conditions. On the European side, this data will be safe to ensure company satisfaction and trust.

These exchanges can be used for non-profit purposes and must be approved by the upstream company. The companies then fill out a form with the most important information they can share within Europe while remaining anonymous.

Intermediaries (brokers) must commit to offering these services to businesses in order to encourage European engagement with businesses. These agents are responsible to the competent authorities for the reasons for the disclosure of the various data. Furthermore, they too cannot use this data for money or for themselves.

Europeanize data exchange

This new announcement brings an innovative approach to data from governments, public and private sector companies across the European Union. A colossal and very strategic mission.

This data is increasingly being transferred to cloud servers around the world, particularly in the US. Most of the data that crosses the borders of the European Union is administrative, health and government data.

The increasing use of cloud services only intensifies this trend … The introduction of 5G in some cities, but also of private 5G networks, will inevitably lead to further growth in data transfer outside the EU. Far too many companies store their data in unsecured in-house hosting and are hacked.

Control the arrival of cloud services

On the other hand, this proposal aims to get big companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google to be much more transparent about the content they host and do their best to protect customers in the event of data breaches.

This could encourage companies to use cloud storage from the European Union to ensure their security without banning it. As a reminder: Amazon owns 40% of the shares in Europe, followed by Microsoft 15% and Google with 7.2%. In addition, Microsoft has announced that it will strengthen the encryption of its customers’ personal data. Furthermore, he will not hesitate to block and bring to justice any government that does not respect the GDPR or the CCPA.