iPhone 12: Standby Time Concerns

Do you have problems with the autonomy of your iPhone 12, especially in standby mode? You are not the only one. Users have reported on this in Apple forums. Both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are affected.

Users state that while on standby, iPhone 12’s battery life melts like snow in the sun, losing 4% every hour. Some notice that the autonomy increases from 100% when going to bed to 60% when waking up. You might think that the smartphone is regularly connecting to the internet for a variety of reasons. That doesn’t seem to be the case though, as people turned off Wi-Fi and 5G and nothing has changed there.

According to data from the Apple forums, more than 1,000 people have a problem with battery life. Others also posted a message to raise their case. So far there are over 55 pages. On the Reddit page, nearly 200 comments report the same problem.

Is this a bug in iOS 14? One user reports that Apple Support ran a test on their iPhone 12 and found no particular problems with battery life or anything like that. It’s hard to know what’s stuck right now. Hopefully iOS 14.3 or another version will correct the situation.