There is a 5G partnership between India and Japan

According to Nikkei Asia, the Japanese and Indian governments are expected to sign a telecommunications and digital infrastructure deal soon. The collaboration announced by senior Japanese government officials concerns the deployment of 5G in India, including the construction of submarine fiber optic cables. India will also offer training on new technologies in Japan. Despite Japanese efforts in digital and cybersecurity, the country lacks expertise. This partnership also aims at the development and international standardization of 6G, which is expected in 2030.

“Growing tensions with China are causing India to encourage cooperation with Japan on communications,” the Japanese media said. In this context, the agreement should be signed in December 2020 during a virtual meeting between Japan’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, Ryota Takeda, and Indian Telecommunications Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad. It is a historic deal in the history of the two countries, with a total cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a fiber optic submarine cable project to connect mainland India to the Lakshadweep Islands. The Japanese company NEC, which is currently completing the construction of submarine cables on Indian islands, is being supported by the two governments in awarding the contract. Rakuten, which already has a base in southern India in Bengaluru, plans to export 5G to India via the cloud, resulting in lower operating and installation costs. An infrastructure whose efficiency has already been proven. HAPSMobile, a subsidiary of the Japanese SoftBank, is negotiating with an Indian company to sell stratospheric telecommunications technologies via drones. As of this year, Olympus and Showa University have offered software for analyzing endoscopic intestinal images based on artificial intelligence.

Since July 2020, the Japanese government has been subsidizing its companies to reduce their dependence on Chinese factories. The Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has announced the financing of a submarine cable to Palau Island in the Pacific with the USA and Australia. Japan, which has signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to which China is a part, positions itself on the side of Beijing’s enemies. The land of the rising sun wants to take advantage of China’s fall from the Indian digital landscape. If the country does not dominate the application sector, it has an important role to play to become a key partner in developing strategic infrastructure in India.