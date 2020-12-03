Apple Music presents the most listened to music in 2020

Like Spotify, Apple Music reveals the list of the most heard music in 2020. The streaming service offers a playlist of the 100 greatest songs.

The most streamed song on Apple Music of 2020 was The Box by Roddy Ricch. It records 455 million streams. This is followed by Blinding Lights from The Weeknd and Dance Monkey from Tones and I. Here are the top 10:

Roddy Ricch – The Box The Weeknd – Blinding shades of light and dancing monkey DaBaby – ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) Future – Life is good (feat. Drake) Dua Lipa – Don’t start now Post Malone – circles Billie Eilish – everything I wanted Lil Baby – Woah Mustard, Roddy Ricch – Ballin ‘

Apple Music also states that the most listened to album of 2020 was Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial by Roddy Ricch. Suffice it to say that the American rapper dominated Apple’s number one streaming service for music and album. Also on the podium are My Turn by Lil Baby and Shoot for the Stars Aiming for the Moon by Pop Smoke.

On the other hand, Apple Music reveals a tip of the music that was the most shazam. The top 3 include Dance Monkey by Tones And I, Roses (Imanbek Remix) by SAINt JHN and Blinding Lights by The Weeknd. Finally, Apple Music shares the music with the lyrics that subscribers read most often. We find WAP from Cardi B, Dance Monkey from Tones and I and 夜 に 駆 け る from YOASOBI.

Apple Music’s playlists for the most popular music of 2020

Here are the links for each Apple Music playlist to help you find the top 100 every time:

Note that Apple Music also offers playlists for the top 100 of the year in countries. However, this (surprisingly) only affects a few countries. And unfortunately France does not belong to the group.