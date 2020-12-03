Clean fuel from Chile: Porsche is a bit green – the economy

The famous sports cars from Zuffenhausen will in future be powered by clean fuel from Patagonia. At least a little bit. Porsche, Siemens Energie (SE) and the Federal Ministry of Economy on Wednesday unveiled a hydrogen project for the southern tip of the American continent. The federal government gives money, SE builds wind turbines in Chile and uses electrolysis to convert electricity into hydrogen, which in turn is used to produce climate-neutral fuel. The project called “Haru Oni” is the first hydrogen project funded under the national hydrogen strategy from the economic stimulus package. Haru Oni ​​will prove “that green hydrogen and its by-products can be produced in a sustainable way with technologies produced in Germany,” said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU).

The federal government pays 30 percent of the cost of getting started

The project, which in the first phase cost 35 million euros, is funded by the federal government with 8.2 million euros. A total of € 9 billion is available in the economic stimulus package to support hydrogen technology, including € 2 billion for projects in partner countries such as Chile, where the wind is extremely strong in the south. Only in Germany or Europe cannot the required amount of cleaner energy be generated from wind energy and photovoltaics. Conditions are much better in North Africa or Patagonia. As hydrogen is transported by tankers, areas on the other side of the world can also be considered partners. Haru Oni, “the world’s first integrated commercial climate-neutral fuel plant,” announced stakeholders.

A large amount is planned for 2026

In the first phase, approximately 130,000 liters of e-fuels are to be produced by 2022. Siemens Energy is building a wind farm and electrolysis for this purpose. The capacity will increase to 55 million liters by 2024 and to 550 million liters by 2026. Around the middle of this decade, it should be possible to produce electronic fuel competitively. Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, does not expect profits from the hydrogen business until 2025. “New supply chains will be created around the world to transport renewable energy from one region to another,” Bruch said on Wednesday. “In the future, hydrogen will play an increasingly important role in energy storage and transportation.”

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, does not expect profitable hydrogen trades until 2025. Photo: imago images / argum

Like Porsche’s parent company VW, Porsche boss Oliver Blume relies on electromobility. But because Porsche models equipped with internal combustion engines, such as the 911, will be on the road for decades, Blume sees e-fuels as a complement if they are “produced in places where there is an excess of sustainable energy.” The simple application has its advantages: “E-fuels can be used in internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrid drives and use the existing network of filling stations.”

Fully competitive only in 2030

The automotive industry has been promoting e-fuels as a climate-neutral fuel for conventional diesel or gasoline engines for some time. With rising CO2 prices for fossil fuels and at the same time large industrial production of green hydrogen, competitiveness should be achieved in the second half of the decade. In 2030, if Porsche does not run electrically, it can be powered by a climate-neutral internal combustion engine.

Porsche is investing 20 million euros in the Chilean lighthouse project. First, e-fuels are to be used in Porsche motorsport vehicles. Other Haru-Oni partners are the energy company AME and the mineral oil company ENAP from Chile and the Italian company Enel. Exxon Mobil converts methanol obtained from hydrogen into fuel on site.