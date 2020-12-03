Amazon is already saying that the Christmas season will be the biggest in history

On Tuesday, December 1st, Amazon declared this Christmas shopping season the largest in its history. The Covid-19 pandemic drove consumers to shop online and so logically helped Amazon increase the number of its sales.

A Christmas season like no other on Amazon

Some French personalities and organizations wanted Christmas without Amazon … It was already missed! The e-commerce giant said internet users made their purchases much earlier than in previous years. It’s sad to see Amazon increase sales this Christmas season and many independent marketers are now struggling to survive. One of the most popular purchases on Amazon this year is the new Echo Dot, former President Barack Obama’s book “A Promised Land”. This year too, cocooning articles are in a very good position.

In the same category

US giants are trying to weaken the Uighur forced labor bill

Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, explains, “While this Christmas season is clearly different from any other, it is evident that our customers always want good business to bring gifts to loved ones. We look forward to bringing you a smile all over the world. I would like to thank our customers, employees and business partners around the world for making this the most important Christmas season yet. “A statement denoting the strikes by Amazon employees in 15 countries.

Amazon is seeing lower visitor numbers

We don’t have any further details on Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday, but we can imagine that the numbers are certainly egregious this year. Amazon is not questioning the current controversy over the announced deaths of thousands of independent retailers. The retail giant is even considering contributing to their survival during this complicated Christmas season by confirming, “You saw record demand on our platform this year.” They have indeed achieved impressive numbers: Worldwide sales of $ 4.8 billion on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. An increase of 60% over the previous year.

This year, the number of visitors to physical stores has fallen more than ever: less than 52% compared to last year only on Black Friday. Logically, Amazon is one of the companies best placed to capitalize on this trend. In this regard, the company has strengthened its warehouses and expanded its storage area to store more goods. Heavy investments that could result in him claiming 42 cents for every dollar spent on his platform during this holiday season, up from 36 hundredths last year …