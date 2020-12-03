5G is available in orange: 15 cities to get started with

It is Orange’s turn to activate its 5G network in France. The historic operator is initially offering it in 15 cities. It landed 48 hours after Bouygues Telecom and shortly after SFR. The latter is currently only in Nice.

Orange 5G is initially available in 15 cities. Here is the list:

Allonnes Angers Aubière Beaumont Cagnes-sur-Mer Chamalières Clermont-Ferrand Coulaines Le Mans Les Ponts-de-Cé Marseille Nice Saint-Laurent-du-Var Trélazé Yvré-l’Evêque

Stéphane Richard, CEO of Orange, assured that 5G will be expanded to 150 more municipalities by the end of 2020. From December 15th the new network will be in Toulouse, Montpellier, Douai, Lille, USA. Lens, Pau, Strasbourg and Mulhouse. And Paris? Maybe it all depends on the situation there given the concerns.

5G speed with the Orange network

Whoever says 5G says more speed. But how fast is it? Orange recently stated that it will be up to 2.1 Gbps in 5G. This remains a theoretical rate with 3.5 GHz frequencies. The maximum speed with 2.1 GHz frequencies is 615 Mbit / s. In general, the operator speaks of speeds “up to 3 to 4 times faster than 4 G”.

Compatible Orange Mobile tariffs

The operator offers four cellular plans compatible with 5G. First, there are the prices for those who have the Open Pack:

For those who don’t have an Open Pack, it’s:

Orange, SFR and Bouygues Telecom have started with 5G. There is only Free Mobile left, which will arrive in a few weeks.