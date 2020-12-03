MIT introduces a robot that can take any shape it chooses

A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently unveiled RoboGrammar, a robot capable of designing its own shape to perfectly adapt to the environment in which it is located. The robot analyzes the obstacles to be overcome and designs its equipment based on this analysis. This is a real feat that MIT researchers have just revealed that could be of interest to many industries.

RoboGrammar: The robot that doesn’t look like other robots

RoboGrammar was largely designed and introduced by Allan Zhao, a senior researcher at MIT. He said of this invention that “despite the multitude of tasks that robots are used in, their designs are all very similar in shape or design and I find this a problem.” In most cases, robots are designed to look like humans, or at least perform tasks that are normally humans. Here Professor Zhao comes out of this framework and gives his robot more freedom.

Because yes, it must be recognized that robots are mostly designed to “imitate” people or animals. Such is the case of the cheetah robot (Cheetah in French) introduced by MIT a few years ago. Cheetah is a tiny robot that doesn’t have a camera but can move thanks to two algorithms: the first works well thanks to data from gyroscopes, accelerometers, and joints that allow it to define what it touches and moves well. The second is used to determine the intensity of movement and enables the robot not to align itself with obstacles.

Next step: leave the virtual and get real

According to Allan Zhao, human or animal forms are neither the most useful nor the most effective. The only limitations of RoboGrammar are the limitations in creating robots. For a better understanding, in a simulation in which the terrain was “hilly” and consisted of many slaloms, the robot estimated that the most suitable shape was one that resembled a type of crocodile. After the transformation, the robot is virtually placed on the field to ensure that it functions logically. This is often the case.

As Professor Zhao reminds us, the system is not yet fully ready to design robots without human intervention. On the other hand, this is an interesting first step towards realizing devices that are fully adapted to their environment and much more efficient than we can currently imagine. Next Step: Get out of the virtual world and move on to the build phase to make sure RoboGrammar keeps its promises. According to Zhao, “This system could, for example, benefit video game designers who need to develop and create populated environments quickly and efficiently.”