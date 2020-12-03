The Complex: The SF in the FMV feature film that plunges us back into the pandemic (App Store Release)

The complex (App Store Link – 6.99 euros – iPhone / iPad) is a science fiction adventure game in FMV (full motion video). All scenes in the game are filmed (with real actors) and interspersed with a selection box where you can choose one of the possible sequels of the story. The most famous example of FMV and arguably the arcade game Dragon’s Lair (here an interactive animation film) and newer titles like Late Shift, The Bunker or Her Story (undoubtedly the best game of its kind)). Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is another successful take on this concept.

The complex isn’t really going to get us out of the news of the day (and year) as the scenario plunges into a techno-futuristic thriller against the backdrop of a virus that escaped from a laboratory. The game received pretty mixed reviews when it was released, but it’s up to you to see how they say …