Cell meat for sale for the first time

Visually and tastefully, these nuggets, which are now approved for human consumption in Singapore, are almost the same as any other nuggets. However, they are made of cell flesh that is cultivated in the laboratory. Specifically, we take a cell from the chicken through a biopsy, feed that cell with a kind of nutrient broth, wait for the cells to multiply to reach an appropriate size, and … Hop, it’s done! Can we eat something soon? In France no. But in Singapore, yes! The government has just authorized start-up Eat Just to sell its chicken nuggets to the public, according to AFP.

The San Francisco-based company had waited two years for official approval. Before starting, 7 experts from different fields (food toxicology, bioinformatics, food science, nutrition, etc.) analyzed each production stage of the product to make sure it was safe.

Why is Singapore the first country to allow meat to be grown?

The Asian republic has no particular predisposition that would explain the introduction of cell meat into its diet. Rather, to understand this historical authorization, we need to deal with the country’s political issues. Singapore currently imports over 90% of its food. To limit his dependency, he started the challenge “30 times 30”. Hear “Produce 30% of the country’s food supply by 2030”. This initiative leaves more room for science and food innovations, for which the state has released SGD 144 million. CQFD!

At the moment, only one restaurant can add the first chicken nuggets to their menu. According to an interview with the BBC, the start-up plans to expand into other restaurants before investing in retail and then other countries. Until then, the pioneer of artificial meat could face stiff competition. Dozens of companies (including KFC and SuperMeat) are also working on this topic. Countries are also preparing to receive permit applications. In Europe it is already possible to open a file with the European Union. It takes more than 18 months to pass all tests and get an answer. No company has contacted us at the moment.

The advantages and disadvantages of cell pulp

If companies are still a little cautious, the idea of ​​consuming meat in the laboratory is taking over more and more people’s minds because it reflects current concerns: reducing greenhouse gases, saving space, fighting health crises and reducing animal abuse. For all of these reasons, cell flesh may become the future of the flesh. However, next to the column of positive points, it should be added that of negative points including price: several hundred dollars per kilo.

In short, we will certainly have to wait years before trying this new dish in France. Especially since the consumer trend tends towards products that are as natural as possible, even when it comes to turning to vegetable proteins such as IKEA or Beyond Meat Balls.