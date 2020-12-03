IPhone 12 Pro Max loses the photo blind test against several Android smartphones

As usual, the famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD for close friends) carried out a photo blind test against the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone SE 2020 with several Android devices (Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Pixel 5, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Oppo OnePlus 8T, Moto Edge + etc.). And once the iPhone 12 Pro Max and SE were the last to die in this blind test. If you rely on the many comments, Internet users criticize the cliché of the iPhone 12 Pro Max mainly as a bit too overexposed (and a bit too blue).

The photo of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the letter N.

It should be noted that the photos here are taken in automatic mode without additional HDR processing. The iPhone 12’s HDR gives great results, so it’s not rated here. All of this does not have the value of absolute truth, but it can undoubtedly have an impact when choosing a photophone.