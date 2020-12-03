China is number 1 worldwide for cross-border data flows

According to Nikkei Asia, who worked on data from the International Telecommunications Union and US TeleGeography, cross-border data flows in China and Hong Kong amounted to 111 million Mbit / s in 2019. The United States reached 60 million Mbps in second place, while France climbed into tenth place at 5.53 Mbps. China and Hong Kong emitted 23% of cross-border data flows, almost double the United States’ share, which is 12%. However, the fact that China is ahead of the United States is not new. In fact, it has surpassed them since 2014.

Most of the cross-border data flows in Beijing were in Asia, 17% in Vietnam, 16% in Japan and 15% in Singapore. 25% affects the United States, which is still high but represents a decline: in 2001, the United States accounted for 45% of China’s flows. For more information on the dates, see the enriched version of the Nikkei Asia article.

In view of these numbers, the term “World Wide Web” loses its meaning. The canvas tends to become canvases, with multiple networks bounded by boundaries. Anglophones have referred to this new network as “Splinternet”, or “Split Internet” in French. One of its effects is the reduction in knowledge sharing, as demonstrated by the creation of Gitee, a collaborative platform for Chinese developers that rivals Microsoft’s, GitHub.

Aside from the idea of ​​a network connecting people to the four corners of the world in the closet, an internet broken by borders is having an impact on artificial intelligence (AI) research. This technology requires processing of data. By dividing the Internet, data sources are also shared. This means that a country that collects more data has an edge in the race for AI. Since data is mainly generated by internet users, a large and connected population is an advantage for research.

The findings shared by Nikkei Asia come from the policy of the New Silk Road. Chinese companies like Alibaba or Tencent are expanding abroad, which benefits the cross-border flow of data. For example, Alipay is used by 1.3 billion people in 55 countries. However, this benefit remains limited. In fact, the quality of data processing depends on the 3V: volume, variety and correctness. China has shown it has the volume, there are two more conditions to prove before claiming dominance in the field.