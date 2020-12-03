the tool for optimizing the sound of podcasts, videos …

When creating a podcast or video, the picture is important, so is the content, but the sound remains an essential element. It is hateful to spend time editing only to find that the sound is chewed up and inaudible, there is background noise and therefore the content is unbearable to hear. Recurring sound problems can lead to hearing loss.

Fortunately, there are tools like ReMasterMedia. With this tool, you can optimize the sound in video or audio projects in just a few steps. It’s the perfect tool for podcasters, YouTubers, musicians, vloggers, and anyone creating content where sound is important.

In the same category

Switchy, the hotline solution for entrepreneurs that is a hit

A tool that has various audio settings to customize!

ReMasterMedia is very easy to use. First of all, you need to download an audio or video file onto the tool. It is also possible to import up to 10 media at the same time.

Then you have to select the optimization parameters, which are summarized in sound profiles: noise reduction, focus on speech, podcasts … From there ReMasterMedia will remaster the files! When the files are ready, an email will be sent. To determine the changes made, you can listen to the first 90 seconds of the file. ReMasterMedia allows you to listen to different versions based on the selected sound profiles to choose the best!

A lifetime tool for $ 59

Finally, the modified file can be emailed directly, downloaded with credits, or downloaded for free with ReMasterMedia Water Markets.

The Task History tab is where you can find your activity and the files created / changed over the past 30 days.

The tool is chargeable. A special offer is being published on Appsumo that allows you to buy ReMasterMedia at a low price and have lifelong access to it. Single for $ 59 instead of $ 1920 allows you to edit files for 3 hours per month. For $ 118 it is possible to edit 6 hours of audio per month.

ReMasterMedia is a complete, easy-to-use tool that improves the audio quality of files to help them stand out from the competition!

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we select when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.