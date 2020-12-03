Facebook should be sued next week

According to Reuters news agency, more than 40 New York-led states will file lawsuits against Facebook as soon as next week. This is the first time Mark Zuckerberg’s company has been sued by the United States.

WhatsApp and Instagram redemptions in the crosshairs

This confirms the information that the American media has been publishing for several weeks. The Wall Street Journal therefore confirmed that the social network should be exposed to antitrust lawsuits from the US Department of Justice very soon, and we learned in early November that the authorities were particularly interested in the Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions that took place in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

These acquisitions have allowed Facebook to become a real juggernaut for technology and social platforms while destroying competition. The company now has a dominant position with which it destroys rivals. According to the authorities, this approach slows innovation and has a detrimental effect on users who have very limited choice.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg denies these allegations and assures us that Instagram and WhatsApp were not among Facebook’s competitors at the time of these acquisitions and that the platform allowed the two applications to become powerful services in the digital world. Obviously, this line of defense doesn’t convince the authorities …

Facebook in Google’s footsteps …

In 2019, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launched an investigation into American technology giants Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. This led to a landmark hearing that summer interviewing the CEOs of the four companies, and then to lawsuits against Google, which were alleged to have abused its search engine dominance to bolster their advertising tools. . The data of the process becomes clearer.

So Facebook is well on its way to becoming the second Silicon Valley giant to be sued by US authorities, and Amazon may well be the next. Jeff Bezos’ firm is also accused of taking advantage of the devastating monopoly held by its e-commerce platform.