Apple throws OFilm out of its supply chain, likely on suspicion of forced labor

Would Apple have changed its mind? In July last year, the Californian denied the information that the supplier OFilm could be involved in a forced labor case. However, the American government accused OFilm of treating its Uighur workers as slaves. Apple unmovedly replied that it had found no evidence of forced labor on its production lines. However, the Cupertino company said they are investigating the issue further.

If we are to believe a Korean news site, Apple would recently have banned OFilm from its iPhone 12 photo component supply chain. Has Apple finally found the famous evidence of its supplier’s illegal activities? We can rightly assume that. The website also recalls that “the United States House of Representatives passed the Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Act in September by 406 votes to 3,” a vote that could have prompted Apple to respond.

Finally, it should be noted that Apple’s decision is made just days after an article was published and billed to the Washington Post. The newspaper said at the time that Apple was trying to “cover up” a forced labor bill in China.