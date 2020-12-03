Spotify brings your musical year to life with an enticing retrospective

As every year, Spotify users were able to relive their musical year thanks to a personalized retrospective of the time spent on the application. And in 2020, the world’s leading music streaming service has done everything it can to introduce its tool.

For premium and free subscribers

Users could remember moments listening to music and podcasts on duty. Podcasts have become a real force for Spotify this year and have gained a lot of subscribers. The retrospective, titled Spotify Wrapped, shows the number of minutes you’ve heard, as well as the top five artists who have heard the most music, or even what date you heard your 100th song of the year. You can also see how many songs you’ve added to playlists and play a fun quiz about your music year.

In the same category

Netflix is ​​relying on Asia to fuel its growth

Spotify Wrapped is available to both premium and free users. Premium subscribers, however, have access to badges that serve as rewards: the Tastemaker if your playlists have gained enough new followers, Pioneer if you’ve previously listened to a song only reaches 50,000 games, and Collector if you’ve got a large number of songs too Added playlists. In addition, Spotify has put together special playlists for the occasion so that you can listen to your top songs of the year as well as a second list of popular 2020 songs that you haven’t heard but that you can enjoy based on your activity on Spotify .

Users of the streaming giant in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand have access to a feature called On Record which is “an experience of” mixed media showcasing your best artists of 2020 “.

Are Apple Music Users Jealous?

This retrospective is presented in the form of a story and that is not surprising. In fact, Spotify recently started testing this format: short vertical and ephemeral videos appear on some playlists and feature famous artists.

Apple Music users: Spotify users: pic.twitter.com/Cl6taEzTMZ

– Ale (@whyshouldyoube) December 2, 2020

Spotify Wrapped is a real success: users of the service used social media to share their 2020 highlights on Spotify. Fun Fact: Apple Music became a trending topic on Twitter in response to this retrospective. Users were disappointed that they did not have access to similar features of their service.