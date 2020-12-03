Tehran: Season 2 in preparation on Apple TV +

The Tehran series has not yet had its last word on Apple TV +, a second season is in the works. Apple hasn’t given the green light yet, but the teams are working on it right now.

“I can say that we are working on the second season,” said Julien Leroux, CEO of Paper Entertainment. “It didn’t officially get the green light, but we’re working on it. We hope to have good news by the end of the year.” He made the announcement on the Asian Television Forum yesterday, Variety says.

Tehran is experiencing a journey similar to La Casa de Papel. This series was originally broadcast on a Spanish television channel. Netflix then acquired the rights and is even working on new seasons. Tehran was initially available on an Israeli channel. Then Apple bought the rights internationally. Season two, when given the green light, will only run on Apple TV +.

Tehran is the first Apple TV + series that is not in English in its original version. This appeals to Apple, which wants to lure people to different regions. Julien Leroux notes on this subject that further foreign series will appear on the streaming platform in the future. He explains that Apple TV +, Netflix, and the others want stories that appeal to everyone, not just programs for Americans, French, etc.

As a reminder, Tehran tells the story of a Mossad agent who goes on an infiltration mission in Tehran and endangers his life and that of his fellow human beings.