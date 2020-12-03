The Amazon Sidewalk Network is installed by default on Echo devices

While Amazon Sidewalk is set to launch in the US, the company has made it clear that existing Echo devices will have this connectivity by default.

Default to Echo, but it is possible to turn the option off

Jeff Bezos’ company announced Amazon Sidewalk last year and announced more details on September 21. It is a network that uses intelligent objects as bridges between them, taking advantage of the 900 MHz frequency band, thereby extending the range of Wi-Fi networks at the neighborhood level. As a result, smart objects are outside the home, e.g. For example, water sensors to keep your lawn hydrated, or devices that need to be placed on your mailbox to be notified when you do receive mail, stay connected to the internet. The more neighbors that connect to Sidewalk, the more robust the network, explains the e-commerce giant:

“If your device loses its Wi-Fi connection, Sidewalk can make it easy to reconnect to your router and help you set up new Echo devices. The network can also expand coverage for sidewalk compatible devices such as smart ring lights and animal and object trackers so they can stay connected and continue working over long distances. “

Last week, Amazon started sending emails to Amazon Echo owners warning them that the network is implemented by default in their product. However, the company assures that it is possible to override this functionality. You need to do this before Sidewalk officially launches by updating Alexa. Then go to Account Settings and select “Amazon Sidewalk” to disable the option.

In the same category

Whitepaper: What Are The Signs That You Should Arm Yourself With a CRM?

Amazon reassures users

The announcement by Amazon Sidewalk did not override the actions of privacy advocates. In the past, Jeff Bezos has admitted to recording the conversations of certain users on Alexa-equipped devices in order to improve their products. This time around, she wanted to reassure her customers: With Sidewalk, all data is encrypted, and people who choose to share their bandwidth cannot view the data coming from their neighbors’ devices.

The start of Sidewalk is therefore imminent. It remains to be seen whether American users will be convinced of this before considering a possible deployment in Europe.