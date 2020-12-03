The advent calendar is a joke for Siri

Good choice by our colleagues at iGen, who have noticed that since December 1st, Siri has responded in a special way when asked to open the advent calendar (we can specify the day). As a little daily surprise, Apple’s voice assistant offers us more … jokes, jokes that usually do not go beyond the level of the Carambar valve (or worse).

A simple example:

“An oak chats with a fir tree.

– You look angry, what is happening to you? (said the oak, editor’s note)

– I’m sick of it, every year it is me who makes me scream. “

Let’s go … Note that it is always possible to open the calendar window from the front of a specific day as Siri won’t repeat the day’s joke twice. If we want to be absolutely magnanimous, we’ll say that little gift is always better than nothing, but we wouldn’t have spat on targeted promotions.