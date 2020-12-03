Nimoyd: The Promising Sandbox Game That Was Also Announced On iOS (Trailer)

Nimoyd promises no less to revolutionize the sandbox game. Developer Rafael and artist Jeffrey set out to avoid repetitive loops by multiplying the end goals. Nimoyd plays 2702: The player leads a little man (alien?) Who has just crashed on earth with his spaceship. From there, it’s all about survival (classic milling and handicrafts), but not only. The player can also build an entire city, build a fortress, fight enemy factions or form an alliance with friendly factions, form a mecha or just find a soul mate and enjoy family life peacefully. It will even be to start a new game while the child is guided by the couple! In short, anything will be possible … or almost.

Nimoyd also has a technical effect. The graphics appear to be 2D but are actually made up of voxels so the 3D play area can be rotated at any time. Brilliant. Nimoyd will be available on Steam and Mobile in summer 2021.

