Employee survey: fear of coronary infection in the workplace is growing – the economy

There has been a lot of discussion about the dangers of restaurants and bars, and schools and kindergartens are still a topical issue. However, in November, one in three employees feared that he would be infected with the corona virus at work or on the way there. In the summer months of June and July, only one in four did so. This emerges from a survey by the Lohnspiegel portal, which has involved around 26,500 employees since April 2020. The portal is scientifically supervised by the Hans Böckler Foundation’s Institute of Economics and Social Sciences (WSI).

Fear of infection is particularly prevalent among employees who regularly maintain close contact with other people at work. Since the start of the survey, 55 percent of those employed in education, social work and correctional care have said they fear infection. This is followed by workers in geriatric care (48 percent), health and nursing care (46 percent), human and dental medicine (47 percent) and sales (41 percent).

Manufacturing professions offer a mixed picture: While one in three respondents is concerned about food production, which includes the meat industry, it is only a quarter in the engineering and engineering professions and in the metal construction professions.

Those who work from home are relaxed

Those who do traditional office work are also much more relaxed. The crucial explanation is the use of a home office, which has risen sharply since the outbreak of the pandemic. There is no personal contact with customers, colleagues and risks on the way to work. Therefore, only a small minority (17 percent) of respondents who work partially or completely from home have concerns about their own health for work reasons. Employer satisfaction in this group is correspondingly high: 82 percent think they are adequately protected.

No one can say how dangerous the workplace is. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) publishes infection sites once a week for people who have tested positive for Corona. Most recently, household infections were far from dominated, followed by retirement and nursing homes and workplaces. However, the data are not very meaningful, as the site of infection can only be determined in approximately 20 percent of reported cases. That means: in 80 percent of all cases, you don’t know. In addition, infections are easier to understand in the immediate vicinity than in the subway.

The mere fear of the corona virus blowing away when leaving the apartment is not enough to keep anyone out of work. Only if there is a very specific risk – for example, if a colleague has just returned from a risk area in the same room and shows typical symptoms of Covid 19 – can the right to refuse service be considered in exceptional cases. That alone will not be enough for a colleague to cough.

Kindergarten teachers are very dissatisfied

How satisfied are employees with the measures taken by their employers? The proliferation of home offices and the provision of protective equipment in particularly vulnerable occupations contributes to the fact that more than half of the respondents consider the steps taken by the company to be sufficient. The third sees it with reservations. Despite the long delivery time, every eighth employee complains that the boss is doing too little.

People in construction and finishing often say this very often, because according to the respondents, people still often work closely on construction sites and without mouth and nose protection. Educators are also particularly dissatisfied. Among other things, they report that their facilities do not meet official requirements due to lack of staff or lack of space.

“If employers simply ignore the legitimate concerns of their employees, it can permanently destroy a relationship of trust in society,” said Elke Ahlers, a work and health expert at WSI. “Clear and open communication and close involvement of employees in the development and implementation of effective hygiene concepts are required.” The first point of contact should be the works council. However, according to the Institute for Employment Research (IAB), last year only 40 percent of employees in private companies with five or more employees had a works council.

According to the Act on Safety and Health at Work, the employer must pay attention to the protection of health in the company and may not pass it on to employees. The Federal Chancellor and the Prime Ministers of the Länder have recently emphasized this year’s special responsibility in particular. In resolutions of 25 November, they called for compliance with protection and hygiene rules. They also call on employers to allow the home office to be unbureaucratic. At the same time, however, the government cannot agree on a law on permanent mobile work.