Mac M1: delivery for some models in January 2021

You’ll have to wait until January 2021 if you want a Mac with the M1 chip. At least that’s the case with bespoke models. Delivery has been postponed until the next month, which is annoying for those who wanted to get themselves a Christmas present.

For the next few days we are still delivered with the basic MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro and the Mac mini M1. However, you have to wait a little longer for customized models. For example, a MacBook Air M1 with a 1 TB SSD will ship between January 7 and January 13, 2021. For a model with a 2 TB SSD, it will be between January 20th and 27th. For those who just want more than RAM (16 GB instead of 8 GB), delivery will take place in December. But it will be for the end of the month and not for the next few days.

The scenario is similar for the MacBook Pro M1, as it will also ship in January 2021 if we want a 1 or 2 TB SSD. In reality, the Mac mini M1 has more or less the same delays. It seems that Apple is struggling to provide a large capacity SSD. Or Apple’s supplier can’t keep up with demand.

So you got it: several Mac M1s will miss Christmas and wait until January 2021. An alternative is to buy from resellers who may have inventory:

