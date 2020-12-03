The Google Assistant can now read and send messages in third-party apps

According to the media Android police, who specialize in Android, the Mountain View company’s assistant can now read and reply to messages in third-party applications such as WhatsApp, Slack or Discord.

Over time, the Google Assistant improves and acquires new features. We recently learned that it is finally working with applications like Snapchat or Twitter on Android devices, or that it can read and translate websites and content on applications in 42 languages. The personal assistant also has an interpreter mode that allows a conversation to be translated instantly.

When we knew that the Google Assistant could read SMS received through the native messaging application on both Android and Hangouts, that functionality was finally expanded. Indeed, many users rely on other applications to communicate and Google understands that. The wizard was previously able to send messages from these different platforms, but can now read them in addition to sending them. This applies in particular to WhatsApp, Discord, Slack, Telegram or GroupMe applications.

For this to work, all you need to do is go to the settings and allow the Google assistant to read notifications. Then you have to tell him by voice to read the news. Then a card will appear with those messages and the assistant will dictate them while indicating who sent them. To respond, the user has the choice of dictating the text to the personal assistant or typing it directly. The cards are shaped like a carousel: each card contains a communication application in which the user has received messages.

It is important to note that Mountain View has not yet communicated about this feature. This means it may be a trial period and not yet available to everyone. Android device owners. However, Android Police notes that many users have access to the new feature.

At the moment it works with “multiple languages ​​in limited capacity” so it will likely have to wait until it is fully functional in French.