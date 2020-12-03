IG Metall looks to the future: employees lack security in times of change – the economy

IG Metall has won a mandate for the upcoming round of collective bargaining from its base. 250,000 employees from 6,700 companies expressed concerns about the future in the survey. How their employer wants to survive the transformation that is changing the economy and society through the digitization and decarbonisation of buzzwords is still unclear to many employees, union leader Jörg Hofmann said on Thursday when the survey was presented. “It affected me.” Either many companies have no strategy, and if they do, they cannot pass it on to the workforce.

IG Metall wants to fight against future concerns of metalworkers through future collective agreements. “We want employers to negotiate prospects for certain jobs,” Hofmann said. This applies to investments, products, qualification content and working time models.

Four percent as distribution weight

IG Metall enters collective bargaining with a demand of four percent. However, this does not mean a four percent higher income than in conventional collective bargaining disputes, but a distribution margin of four percent for three topics: In addition to the future collective agreements mentioned, the Union would like to push through a four-day week with partial wage compensation to help ensure real purchasing power for employees. Given the low rate of inflation, the third point can probably be deleted relatively quickly. “Without stable purchasing power, we cannot get out of the crisis trough,” said Hofmann, the head of the union.

Employer: There is nothing to distribute

However, employers have so far refused any room for distribution. The metals and electronics industries are still suffering from a pandemic, and despite the recovery in China, the return of key automotive and engineering industries to pre-crisis levels is not expected until the middle of the decade, according to Gesamtmetall. “More than a million employees in the industry are currently working part-time.” With the best will in the world, it is not understandable in this situation to recognize any room for distribution, “said Gesamtmetall on demand.

In finding ways out of the crisis, IG Metall has shown less creativity than in determining distribution margins. “In 2018, IG Metall wanted to reduce working hours because there was still a lot. If that is not enough, he will come up with the same solution. “In fact, the union and the employer agreed on the right to vote in 2018: Shift workers and employees with children could choose between additional days off and an increase. The vast majority of employees chose time.

Time instead of money

The growing desire for free time is also one of the results of a survey among employees. More than 70 percent of part-time workers were satisfied with their free time, which in turn encourages IG Metall in its intention to include means of reducing working hours in a new collective agreement to secure employment. Two-thirds of the 250,000 respondents considered the introduction of a four-day week to be important or even very important. That should include 28 percent who are afraid of their job. “The corona crisis is profoundly affecting the lives and working lives of employees,” said Hofmann.

In addition, the pandemic “acts as a fire accelerator for our industries, which are already undergoing profound structural change.” This mainly affects the automotive industry. Of the metalworkers directly involved in the production of vehicles, 42 percent fear losing their jobs. “Transformation cannot be successful if the workforce is precarious,” Hofmann said. “Change requires security.” The new collective agreement should contribute to this; The first round of talks is next week.