An international group of lawmakers has called on the world to drink a bottle of Australian wine at Christmas so Australia can withstand Beijing’s pressure. The Financial Times reported.

China has largely halted wine imports from Australia by imposing high repressive tariffs, as it did before importing other goods. Beijing will punish Australia for calling for an independent investigation into the origin of coronavirus.

MEPs from 19 countries, including Germany, France, Italy and many other European countries, as well as Canada, are organized by Ipac, a campaign for democracy and human rights in China. The organization includes, among others, a member of the Greens and a member of the CDU. (Tsp)