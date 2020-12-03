A new Apple product announced on December 8th?

Apple could launch a new product next Tuesday, December 8th. According to MacRumors, the manufacturer sent a memo to authorized repairers notifying them of a change related to AppleCare around 2:30 p.m. This practice has already taken place with other products.

In detail, Apple indicates in its memo that technicians will have to prepare for new product references on December 8th. There will also be new product descriptions and new prices.

It turns out that Apple has sent its employees a more than similar memo in the past. Sometimes it is a memo before the announcement and sometimes after the presentation. For example, for the iPhone 12, the same message was sent after the keynote. We can therefore expect a new product on December 8th.

What to expect Will we finally have the right to AirTags? This object tracker has been talking for several quarters. Otherwise, Apple could announce its AirPods studio headphones. Or a new, more powerful Apple TV.

As a reminder, L0vetodream recently announced that Apple is preparing a surprise for Christmas. The manufacturer could make an announcement on December 8th and market its new product in the following days. Reply in less than a week.