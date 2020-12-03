macOS is coming to Amazon Web Services

Amazon just announced during re: Invent that its EC2 instance service will make new extensions available on Apple computers. An alternative for developers who want to develop their applications for different Apple operating systems.

Remote development with macOS

Amazon has been working with Apple for a number of years to develop this extension from AWS EC2 services. In addition, many customers of both parties had requested this feature. It is now possible to access an instance in macOS via the Amazon Cloud service. These instances run on a physical computer that you will only have access to during the rental period. It is in no way a virtual machine.

This collaboration enables developers to build, test, and finalize their applications for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, or even Safari. Development software such as Xcode can also be used. New EC2 instances can be run from your own Mac or other cloud services. Amazon offers an alternative to other operating systems such as Windows or Linux from Microsoft. Above all, Amazon Web Services is the only major provider that offers instances under macOS.

Mac Mini Server

To provide developers with the performance they need, Mac mini runs AWS EC2 instances. Apple computers currently run an 8th generation Intel Core i7 with 32GB of RAM. The remote computer provides a 10 Gbps Internet connection, with 8 Gbps reserved for file transfer. Developers can choose between macOS 10.14 (Mojave) and macOS 10.15 (Catalina). Big Sur will arrive later in 2021. Amazon decided to cut down on WIFI and Bluetooth which it considers unnecessary.

Amazon’s cloud service is apparently going to acquire the new Mac mini that comes with the M1 chip. These models will arrive in the first half of 2021. However, Apple believes that Intel’s processors don’t need to be put aside just yet. Many developers are still using these chips to edit their applications. AMI updates are created automatically as Apple makes them available for developers to take advantage of. Finally, these instances are available in three regions in the US, Ireland, and Singapore. More regions will be added gradually.

Apple and Amazon, a story of loyalty

This isn’t the first time Amazon and Apple have worked together to achieve such projects. Last year, Apple spent over $ 30 million per month on running Amazon’s cloud services. It is thanks to him that the famous Apple services such as iCloud or the App Store work. The links between Amazon and Apple should be strengthened. The Apple brand will need it to consolidate its offerings with the Apple One subscription released a few weeks ago.

We can also find Pinterest or Adobe among the other renowned customers. As a reminder, the famous Minecraft game was hosted on AWS and will soon be transferred to Azure, Microsoft’s cloud service.