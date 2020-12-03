15% App Store Commission: Developers can apply now

Apple launched its App Store Small Business program. Developers can receive a commission of 15% instead of 30% for their apps in the App Store. This program was first announced in November.

Developers who are eligible for the 15% App Store Commission have less than $ 1 million in revenue per year. According to the latest statistics, 98% of iOS app developers find themselves in this situation. Suffice it to say that the vast majority will be a winner on this matter. Large companies stay at 30%. Incidentally, this has the talent to annoy Spotify and Epic Games.

If you are a qualified developer click here. You have until December 18th to participate in the App Store Small Business program and receive a 15% commission. Apple states it will do so from January 1, 2021.

Apple asks a few questions when joining the program. The developer must indicate whether he has shares in another developer account (or vice versa). He also has to say if he has decision-making authority over another account and more.