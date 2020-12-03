macOS 11.1 Beta 2 released

Apple is offering the second beta (Build 20C5061b) of macOS 11.1 for download tonight. It comes a little over two weeks after the previous version. It is currently only for developers.

The first beta of macOS 11.1 did not bring any particular changes. At least in front. We know that Apple has improved the use of Rosetta 2 on Macs with the M1 chip. We envision that there are other changes under the hood as well. But Apple doesn’t give a list yet. We’ll have to wait for the final version to see all the changes.

Can we expect something new with the second beta of macOS 11.1? We have to install it to find out. As mentioned earlier, Apple does not communicate the changes between the individual trials. This also applies to iOS, tvOS and watchOS.

If your Mac is configured to receive developer beta, open System Preferences. Then click on Software Update. The second beta of macOS 11.1 is displayed and the download can be performed.

This second beta of macOS 11.1 comes 24 hours after the third beta of iOS 14.3, tvOS 14.3, and watchOS 7.2.