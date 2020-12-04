iOS: Family sharing of subscriptions and in-app purchases becomes possible

Users with an iPhone or iPad can now share a subscription or in-app purchase of an app with their family members. Apple has enabled this feature and is currently rolling out. Some have even received a notification from the App Store informing them of this novelty.

To share an app subscription with your family, first open the App Store. Tap your photo in the top right and select the Subscriptions section. Usually, you will see the option to “Share New Subscriptions” at the top of the screen. It reads: “Eligible subscriptions are automatically shared with your family”. The setting is enabled by default.

It seems that the option is only present in iOS 14.2. This needs to be confirmed with previous versions of iOS 14. However, if you don’t see it at home, then consider updating your iPhone or iPad. As a reminder, Apple announced this novelty in June with the presentation of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

One thing to note: the developer is in control. He can very well reject the subscription approval of his application. All he has to do is deactivate the option in the App Store Connect. The developer can also opt out of a family sharing an in-app purchase. James Thomson, who develops the PCalc application, shares screenshots:

You can now turn on family sharing of in-app purchases. However, only works for non-consumable IAP.

So you should be able to share PCalc Lite’s IAP in a nutshell, but not tips. pic.twitter.com/jRREpk0JGI

– James Thomson (@jamesthomson) December 3, 2020