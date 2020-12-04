Apple TV +: Gutsy Women documentary series with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton announced

Apple has given the go-ahead for Gutsy Women on Apple TV +. There will be a new documentary series on the streaming platform that has no release date yet. It is hosted and produced by Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea.

The Gutsy Women documentary series is based on The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience. There will be pioneers. The book focuses in particular on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Helen Keller, Maria von Trapp, Mary Ritter Bart, Harriet Tubman, Edith Windsor, Anne Frank, Ada Lovelace, Marie Curie, Sally Ride, Clara Barton, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Malala Yousafzai.

“The world needs more change makers. And I believe that telling the story of people who oppose obstacles and move forward will inspire others to do the same. “This is Hillary Clinton’s post on Twitter. She is also announcing the launch of her production company, HiddenLight Productions, with director Sam Branson.

HiddenLight’s first project will be an @AppleTV adaptation of Gutsy Women, the book Chelsea and I wrote to document the lives of pioneering women whose stories deserve wider circulation.

More will follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/NiK5yiQJCw

– Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 3, 2020

Apple and HiddenLight Productions will produce the Gutsy Women documentary series. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will be executive producers with Johnny Webb and Roma Khanna.