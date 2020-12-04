Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night reveals the fangs on iOS (App Store Release)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Link to the App Store – 10.99 euros – iPhone / iPad) is a Castlevania-like product that has achieved great success on consoles and PCs. This title was conceived by Koji Igarashi (Symphony of the Night) and falls into the platform RPG category with a Gothic vibe and a little macabre. The side scrolling gameplay requires precision and reflexes, but it’s well worth the effort: Miriam, the orphaned heroine we lead, must face more than 120 minions and bosses before she destroys this castle from Hell.

In addition, you need to know more about it.

107 weapons, 23 skills and numerous combos enrich the player’s arsenal with high skills. Note that the game is in the same lore as Catstlevania. We are therefore closer to the expansion of a known universe than to a pure and simple copy. Knowing that the mobile version is strictly identical to the PC / console, this Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a must for many fans of the genre.