Visa is working with Circle to incorporate US dollar coins into payments

Visa, which already owns 800 million credit cards worldwide, is working with Circle, a cryptocurrency company that offers a global trading platform. This partnership could make it possible in the long term to develop credit cards that incorporate the option of paying in US dollar coins, a stable coin supported by the US dollar.

This stablecoin is reminiscent of the Libra (renamed Diem), of which Visa was originally a member of the association’s corporate consortium. Outside of the project, which was recently revised downwards and created by Facebook, Visa continues its breakthrough into the cryptocurrency world today, this time with Circle.

“This will be the first corporate card that companies can use to issue USDDC credit,” said Cuy Sheffield, Visa cryptocurrency manager. “We believe this will greatly increase the value USDC can bring to Circle’s business customers.”

The integration of a stablecoin and the blockchain

As a reminder, a stable coin is just a cryptocurrency that is used to reduce the rate of instability in the value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. It is not a digital currency of the central bank, but a type of cryptocurrency that is tied to a local currency, but does not replace it.

To avoid speculation and to ensure stability, stablecoins are designed in such a way that they are covered by a reserve basket. They are indexed (or “secured” in English) to the value of companies such as local currency or tokens that define their value. On the US dollar coin, you can still buy 1 USDC for 1 US dollar: the price is stable. All of these mechanisms are obviously not automatic: in the case of the USDC, the values ​​are checked by the auditing firm Grant Thornton, which ensures that the actual amount of the digital dollar in circulation corresponds to the dollar that supports it.

It is this relative stability, but also the growing importance of cryptocurrencies in the world of payments, that interests Visa for this new partnership. It must be said that cryptocurrencies based on blockchain technology offer many advantages.

Visa estimates that payments of $ 120 trillion per year are made by check and instant wire, which can cost up to $ 50 each regardless of the size of the transaction. Since USDC is switching to the Ethereum blockchain, transactions can be completed in just over 20 seconds and, most importantly, almost free of charge.

The culmination of two years of work

These benefits shed further light on the company’s colossal work to strategically position itself ahead of the opportunities offered by cryptocurrencies. Visa’s entry into the digital dollar world is indeed the culmination of two years of work.

Visa invested US $ 40 million in the cryptocurrency start-up Anchorage in 2019: its second investment in this sector. Founded in 2017, the start-up is developing a technology to store assets issued on the blockchain and has already made some notable breakthroughs in the financial world.

In May of last year, Visa also filed a patent that allows central banks to mint money directly on the blockchain. In doing so, it has laid the foundation for a future in which fiat currencies such as the US dollar can easily be transformed. in central bank digital currency (MNBC).

Also with regard to its strategic position in the field of cryptocurrency, Visa anticipated the new partnership by integrating 25 crypto wallet providers as part of its Fast Track program. These portfolios today may include the USDC. The Fast Track program is designed for fintechs to join the Visa network by helping them meet the challenges of security, reliability, speed and scalability. Specifically, the program helps companies obtain credentials to issue Visa credit cards. This made Coinbase the first cryptocurrency company to be granted major member status by Visa, which in turn means it can issue cards for its customers.

A vision of the future

However, Visa doesn’t plan to issue cryptocurrency or be the wallet. “We continue to see Visa as a network of networks,” said Cuy Sheffield. “Blockchain networks and stablecoins like USDC are just additional networks. We therefore believe that Visa can add significant value to our customers by allowing them to access and spend with our merchants. “

And the USDC is on track to maintain its place in business and finance. Integration with the crypto trading markets was the first step towards stable use of this currency, and by no means the only one. In March 2020, USDC was then approved as a currency for securing loans that were issued according to the MakerDAO protocol, which is used to create precisely these decentralized loans with cryptocurrencies. The Maker DAO community, whose acronym stands for Distributed Autonomous Organization, is the industry leader in a finance category called DeFi, or “decentralized finance.”

This brand new and still challenging industry sees a future where virtually everything from contractual agreements to paying taxes is integrated into a decentralized system that connects customers directly, quickly and securely with companies.

This is how Circle founder Jeremy Allaire sees the future. So Visa includes cryptocurrencies and their revolution. DeFi is a challenge for current financial systems as it is open, decentralized funding based on public blockchains like Ethereum – on which the USDC is based – composable, open source and transparent. All of these central banks are trying to moderate and control by developing their own digital currencies such as the digital euro in order to regain their currency sovereignty.

“Imagine a capital market that caters to anyone who needs or offers it, and that has the same efficiency that Amazon has for e-commerce, the same efficiency that YouTube has for e-commerce. Content (…) ”, says Jeremy Allaire. “And it will ultimately bring billions of dollars to the economy, lower costs for all companies around the world, accelerate the way people can engage in business, and allow them to do their jobs while interacting with companies around the world. “