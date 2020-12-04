In Kenya, balloons are now controlled by a self-taught AI

In Kenya, Google’s loon balloons are now powered by artificial intelligence based on deep learning. This is the first time such a device has been used in an aerospace system, Salvatore Candido, Loon’s chief technology officer, said in a blog post.

An AI that learns from its mistakes

The Loon project, developed by an Alphabet subsidiary and launched in 2005, aims to bring the Internet to rural and remote areas around the world. To achieve this, the company is deploying giant balloons in the stratosphere, and Kenya is the first country to benefit from the services of the tech giant. If the balloons that provide a network in the African country were previously equipped with a pilot system based on human-developed automatic algorithms, it is now an AI to take care of it.

In a study published in the journal Nature, the researchers explain how they developed a series of algorithms written and executed by a flight control system based on deep reinforcement learning. This method was used by Google AI in particular to beat people in both the Go game and Dota 2, and it allows the software to teach itself skills by learning from its own mistakes. According to Salvatore Candido, the steering system is much more efficient than he and his team had hoped, as it turned out to be better than the previous one:

“Overall, the reinforcement learning system kept the balls within reach, where they wanted to go more often, while using less energy. The closer the balloon can stay to a defined location, the better, as this helps provide more stable service to the people there. However, energy consumption is almost as important. The Loon system is powered by solar energy and the energy collected is a valuable asset. It not only feeds the navigation but also the communication equipment for the route and the destination of the trip. When you use less energy steering the ball, you have more power to connect people with the internet, with information, and with other people. “

More efficient than humans

Before deploying the system, the researchers trained it on a flight simulator with the help of the Google AI team in Montreal. So he was able to learn under virtual conditions before he was tested in Peru under real conditions. At that point, it outperformed the human-developed device known as the StationSeeker, including staying near a device that the team uses to measure LTE signals on the ground.

Now the team believes that the system “is evidence that empowerment learning can be useful for fundamentally continuous and dynamic activities in the real world in controlling complex systems,” and they hope it will be applied to d will ‘other devices similar to loon.