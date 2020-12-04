Apple TV + releases its Christmas programs … and an animal documentary

Christmas is around the corner! The big red one armed with his hood and his FFP2 mask will have a lot to do to make us forget this damn 2020 year. Apple TV + is also putting on its 31 (or rather its 24). The music show Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is out today and offers the opportunity to find the very “plump” Maria surrounded by a crowd of distinguished guests (Ariana Grande, Snoop Dog, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Hudson, etc.).

Apple TV + also offers the Christmas Snoopy short film. The iconic little dog will now appear regularly to celebrate the most important dates on the calendar. Finally, another animal documentary, Earth, enriches the SVoD service: the nocturnal colors, the commentary of which is provided by the very elegant Tom Hiddleston.

