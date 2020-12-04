How to secure your teleworking connection with a VPN

In the current period, the online safety conditions most employees have in their work environment are limited to a personal issue. If we don’t choose to secure our connection, no one will do it for us.

Surfshark offers a VPN with features that respond to most internet surfing security issues. Thus, the tool protects users by encrypting their connection. This encryption prevents malware and spam, making online banking safe.

Also, stop anything tracker related, such as retargeting for advertisements based on your online habits or internet service providers collecting and selling personal data to advertisers.

Surfshark offers additional functions that protect you in “belt suspender” mode:

– MultiHop: Surfshark offers the possibility to establish a connection across several different geographical zones at the same time, which condenses the masking of the identity and the fingerprint.

– NoBorders mode: A function that opens up the possibility of using the VPN in restricted regions.

– Surfshark Alert: A smart alerting tool that detects violations when personal information leaks from your passwords and emails. The system will check your email, scan the web and notify you if something goes wrong. Enjoy -83% + 3 months free

For a few dollars a month, Surfsharks offers a secure VPN that allows you to encrypt your connection and surf safely. Black Friday is probably the best time to take advantage of a discounted price!