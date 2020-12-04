In France, Apple is sulking Black Friday

It is likely not today that Apple will miss its reputation for stinginess, especially in France! In fact, Cupertino has quite simply “skipped” the time of big advertising, a completely unusual oversight that forces you to turn to other dealer sites if you want to do good business. The other countries are entitled to metered offers (the latest products are not affected), but France is not.

Apple is sulking France on Black Friday 2020, but why?

The Californian doesn’t give the reasons for this impasse, but there’s little chance the decision wasn’t carefully considered. Apple sulks France, but for what reasons? We are waiting for your comments for hypotheses and possible answers;)

Lastly, remember that fortunately, other merchant sites have great promotions. We’ll talk to you about it here or there and there.