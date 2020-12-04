Uber Elevate in the hands of Joby Aviation soon?

Therefore, according to Axios, Uber would be on the verge of reselling Uber Elevate, its flying taxi division. The sale could be confirmed in the coming weeks. The buyer would be Joby Aviation, a startup that had partnered with Uber a few months ago on the Elevate project in New York.

Is Uber Elevate coming to an end soon?

Uber chooses the reason: the flying taxi market is not yet mature and the American giant can no longer afford to test and innovate in all markets, especially those that are not profitable. The democratization of flying taxis will certainly only take place in a few years, so Uber prefers to give up. The company is striving to reduce the loss-making parts of its activity. In 2021, the goal is clearly profitability.

The company is also considering selling its autonomous vehicle division, according to Axios. It would be a major blow to Uber. The company is already particularly well positioned, but the problem is the same as with flying taxis: the market is not profitable. However, Uber had big ambitions with Elevate. In 2016, the company claimed that a two-hour, 12-minute ride from San Francisco to San Jose in a flying cab could only take a quarter of an hour.

However, Uber appeared to be well advanced in the flying taxi market. The company had already selected its third test city in 2019: Melbourne. Very ambitious plans and maybe even doomed from the start. Uber relied on a technology called electric aviation. Too new a technology that has never been tested from a commercial point of view. Implementation will be extremely expensive as a huge network of “electric airports” will have to be built on the roofs of the city or on site. Above all, such a project requires regulatory approval from a large number of federal, state and local authorities.

Joby Aviation wants to conquer the market

However, Joby Aviation is interested in Elevate for several reasons. The airline plans to partner with the Northern California Aerospace Company, which has been working on electric aircraft for more than ten years. In 2018, Joby Aviation raised $ 100 million from Intel, Toyota, and JetBlue. This fundraiser helped fund the construction of a flying taxi prototype.

The strength of this company is that it can keep a large part of its project secret. With the acquisition of Uber’s Elevate division, Joby Aviation can conquer the market and overshadow Volocopter, a German company that is particularly advanced in this area and has even received approval from the European Union to test its flying taxis. It is difficult to say whether such vehicles really help to reduce congestion in our cities, or whether they are simply a way for the super-rich to avoid traffic jams …