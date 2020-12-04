Building land: A heart for those who want to build – real estate – business

Housing is highly competitive in many German cities. They are getting more expensive, as he showed once more this week. In this context, the conditions under which rental flats can become flats are very controversial (states Tagesspiegel). The federal government has agreed since early November; What the Bundestag is doing with the government’s decision is another question. The new regulations should initially apply until the end of 2025, but the Bundestag must first agree. The fact is: The project that decided on November 4 is not just about conversion bans.

The Act on the Mobilization of Building Land also provides for the reintroduction of a regulation on uncomplicated construction on the outskirts of the city, which has been criticized mainly by environmental associations and which originally expired at the end of last year. It is now to be extended – until the end of 2022. The SPD attributes this time limit; According to an internal review of the SPD parliamentary group on the amendment to the Building Act, it was able to weaken the CDU / CSU’s requirements: “Specifically, residential construction is supported in areas up to 10,000 square meters,” which are connected with areas built in context “. So on the edge.

An environmental impact assessment is not required under the procedure under this section 13b. There may be no compensation for nature protection. This should help create a new living space. However, according to the SPD’s assessment, the assessment shows that “the objective of using this tool to create affordable housing in tight housing markets has not yet been achieved”.

Conservationists warn against uncontrolled land use

IG Bau President Robert Feiger reacted incomprehensibly to the proposal: “This means that accelerated cover for agricultural and forestry areas is being adopted. Sustainable management of a limited resource of climate-friendly land looks different. Leif Miller, the executive director of the Nabu Environmental Association, also complained that the paragraph encourages the uncontrolled and accelerated use of space.

From the point of view of ecologists, paragraph 13b opens the door to surface erosion. It is a creeping, barely noticeable but no less serious phenomenon: According to the Federal Environment Agency in Germany, 56 hectares of land are cultivated every day, more than half for housing, trade, industry, public institutions and a third for transport. This corresponds to 78 football fields. The federal government still has a long way to go to reduce land consumption to less than 30 hectares per day by 2030, as planned, and meet the EU’s net zero land use goal by 2050.

If the bill on the mobilization of building plots were to pass the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, it would be a “disaster” from the point of view of Christiane Kranz, executive director of the NABU Rhein-Neckar-Odenwald district association in Leimen. This would mean that the protection of species and the environment would no longer be sufficiently valued and public participation would be limited. In addition, municipalities should no longer look for compensation areas. The soil seal, which goes hand in hand with soil consumption, is difficult to revise and kills life in it.

It is also planned to expand the possibilities for imposing a construction offer, including in areas with a limited housing market. This allows the municipality to impose, among other things, an obligation on owners to build on real estate for a certain period of time. Here, too, Seehofer is planning exceptions, for example if the property is to serve as the owner’s pension plan. “This puts an end to the hustle and bustle of speculators securing derelict land and waiting for added value,” said Sören Bartol, vice president of the SPD parliamentary group. “We are also giving municipalities tools to facilitate redensification in inner cities and to take action more easily against junk.” In areas with tight housing markets, “a new special right of first refusal on derelict, underdeveloped or underdeveloped real estate is to be introduced.” The SPD’s internal document further states: “If the owners do not want to build, the city can take over the property – also for the benefit of the city housing cooperative or the cooperative that it wants to build there (§ 176 BauGB).”

Haus & Grund Germany: No new building land is mobilized in this way

The Haus & Grund owners’ association spoke of “housing policy fraud by the federal government, which continues to support the management of deficiencies.” President Kai Warnecke complained: “Instead of mobilizing building land, property rights are being curtailed.”

It is planned that in areas with high rents and limited housing, local authorities will have to approve the conversion of rental flats into flats. The delimitation of these areas is a matter for the governments of the state. Exceptions are granted, for example, when owners sell apartments to family members for their own use. “In particular, protection against transformation and simplified building offers are still a thorn in the side of our coalition partner,” the current SPD document states. A lot of effort is needed to get the law passed in the 19th legislature.

The number of building regulations has quadrupled in thirty years

ZIA’s Central Real Estate Committee, a leading association in the real estate industry, has criticized weeks of political strife over the law on building land mobilization. “The Building Act is a crucial tool for creating more affordable living space and for adapting our inner cities to the future after the corona crisis,” said ZIA President Andreas Mattner in a statement. Against this background, it was a mystery to him why, despite long and intense debates in the Building Land Commission, there could have been building bans and conversion bans in recent weeks. “Construction bids and the first refusal rights do not create a single additional apartment,” Mattner criticized. Even existing tools are rarely used, so tightening them is unnecessary. “In the worst case, they make new projects even longer, more complex and therefore less attractive.” If we want to create a living space faster and cheaper, we do not need additional control brakes, but in the end we have to ignite the planning turbo. “The number of building regulations has quadrupled to 20,000 in the last 30 years.

However, the bill also provides for exceptions to building regulations: “Another relief is the possibility to exclude building plans that stand in the way of rapid new housing construction,” sums up the SPD parliamentary group: “According to the housing needs of the population in the future may justify an exception. (§ 31 BauGB). “

This amendment remains very controversial among coalition partners. Federal Minister of Buildings Horst Seehofer (CSU) originally planned higher obstacles to the conversion, but then withdrew, citing opposition in the Länder. The SPD then threatened a blockade. (with DPA)