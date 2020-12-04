Autonomy problem on the iPhone 12: a fix would arrive in the next few days

We learned yesterday that the Apple Support forums were filled with messages from users who were very unhappy with the battery life of their iPhone 12/12 mini / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max. The complaints all go in the same direction: the autonomy of the iPhone 12/12 Pro is clearly visible, even in standby mode. Loss of autonomy can reach 4% (less) per hour, enough to drain an iPhone’s battery overnight! However, we note that these major concerns primarily affect iPhones that are attached to a Qi charging station (by induction).

Apple is clearly aware of the problem (which only affects a subset of iPhone 12 owners). In fact, the support service has just confirmed that they are working on a corrective patch. The same support service has emailed several users that this patch will be available in the next few days. This zeal on the part of Apple seems to suggest that the concern is relatively widespread … at the risk of turning into a bad mood?