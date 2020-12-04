Uber acquired Postmates for $ 2.6 billion

Uber has finally formalized its acquisition of Postmates, an American company specializing in home meal delivery. The $ 2.65 billion deal will see the two companies continue to operate independently, at least in some ways.

On the way to becoming the second largest meal delivery platform in the US

In early 2020, it became clear that Uber wanted to consolidate its US grocery delivery offering. At first the giant tried to afford GrubHub but was eventually overtaken by its rival JustEat Takeaway. Not failing, he reached out to Postmates, a $ 2.4 billion company in 2019 that is one of America’s largest players in home meal delivery. And this time it hit the mark: after months of negotiations, Postmates became the property of Uber.

A sizable acquisition as it could make Uber the second largest home meal delivery platform in the United States behind Doordash, a company that alone has a 35% market share and is valued. to $ 13 billion.

In addition, Uber is strengthening its position in a bustling market. While the Covid-19 toppled the company’s VTC activities, it saw its home-delivery activity increase 54% in Q1 2020, bringing its revenue to $ 819 million. A trend that is sure to subside with the reopening of restaurants, but which could have changed consumer habits significantly and lastingly.

Uber and Postmates will continue to operate individually or almost

As part of this acquisition, it was made clear that Postmates will continue to operate as an independent service under its own brand. On the other hand, delivery workers will see the services merged: they can deliver meals ordered on Postmates as easily as meals ordered on Uber Eats. Which opens up new opportunities for them to generate additional income without annoying consumers.