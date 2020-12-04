Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes is rolling in Apple Arcade

Mix up virtual pinball machines, zombies and cartoon graphics in Cel Shading: you have the main recipe of Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes, a very cool arcade game that just landed in Apple Arcade. This little game from indie studio Firefly Games is part of the fun trend of games from the subscription service (the other trend is that of very narrative or crossed out arty games).

And it works: the game is extremely easy to learn (but a bit of skill is still required to achieve your goals well), and overall performance does the job well. The cartoons type animations are particularly successful and there are also nice effects of strokes. Some levels are actually pretty clever, with nice surprises for the key, both in terms of bonuses and the grouped behavior of certain enemies. We recommend.