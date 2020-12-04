Cortana will be able to search your files shortly with a simple voice command

Originally sought as an alternative to Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Siri, Apple’s personal assistant, Cortana has established itself at Microsoft. So for nearly two years now, the company has endeavored to focus its use primarily on Windows 10 and for productivity purposes. More modest aspirations, but also a better-defined core objective that allows the Microsoft Assistant to gradually become more useful to the users of the operating system. In this regard, the Redmond giant announced the arrival of an interesting novelty for Cortana.

Cortana can find files for you with just a voice

With the latest update to Windows 10, which is currently in beta with members of the Insider Program, Cortana can now get a specific file for you on your PC after a simple voice request. As Engadget explains, Windows 10 Enterprise users who use OneDrive or SharePoint can also use voice control to let Cortana find files in the locations they can access on the network.

In a blog post posted on December 3, Microsoft states that there is no need to say the full name of the file you want out loud. The requirements of Microsoft’s AI can also be taken into account to some extent. For example, Cortana only needs part of the name of a file or the name of its author to understand which document to search for. Microsoft lists some typical queries, such as: B. “Hey Cortana Open Marketing Folder” or “Hey Cortana, run Anthony’s Excel budget”. In general, opening by voice command also works with newer documents. When you ask Cortana to “find recent files,” it launches the few documents you’ve recently used without touching the mouse.