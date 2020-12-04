Apple Pay is being targeted by the competition authority in the Netherlands

The Dutch Competition Authority (ACM) announces the initiation of an antitrust investigation into Apple Pay. She wants to see what it is for NFC access for payment applications. Android already gives apps this access. This is not the case on iOS with Apple Lock.

It’s interesting that the competition authority never cites the Apple Pay name. Yet it is actually him that we are talking about. ACM writes:

On some smartphones, the software only allows the software developer’s payment application to connect to NFC communications. This problem could hinder innovation in payment applications and limit freedom of choice for consumers and businesses.

According to ACM, Apple Pay was made aware of this behavior during a large market investigation in the Netherlands. She would like to know why Apple is restricting its system and why, for example, banks are not allowing their own payment method to be used with the iPhone’s NFC chip.

“The European regulation provides that consumers have the right to choose their payment method in shops,” explains the ACM. “The ACM will investigate whether restricting payment applications ‘access to NFC communications restricts users’ freedom of choice,” added the Dutch competition authority with regard to Apple Pay. She notes that if there are no violations, her investigation will end. Conversely, Apple could be fined for failing to comply with the law.

Apple’s “answer” to the Apple Pay survey in the Netherlands

Apple did not respond directly to the Dutch competition authority’s investigation into Apple Pay. The group just says that it works with banks and merchants every day to “be the best payment option for businesses and consumers across the Netherlands”.