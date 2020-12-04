Chinese companies will soon have to comply with US requirements on Wall Street

Chinese companies listed on Wall Street may soon face new demands from US authorities seeking better regulation, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Three years to comply

That Wednesday, December 2nd, the House of Representatives unanimously voted on a bill previously validated by the Senate, giving Middle Kingdom firms and their auditors three years to comply with the endangered American regulations’ von der Wall Street to be banished. Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. They have been collecting funds from US shareholders for many years, but they violate basic investor protections as China does not allow US regulators to review their work and refuses to allow its companies to share information.

The text is just waiting for Donald Trump’s signature, and if we know his relationship with China, there is little doubt that he will in fact approve it. “Without this bill, the Chinese are just beating us up, and we certainly shouldn’t make it easier for a Chinese company to raise US capital than it is for a US company,” said Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman.

The end of an era

Legislators are now considering another proposal to allow Chinese listeners to comply with US regulations without breaking the law in their country. If Chinese companies cannot meet the requirements, they can register on another exchange, particularly in Shanghai or Hong Kong.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, more than 250 companies based in China or Hong Kong are listed on US stock exchanges and have a total market capitalization of more than $ 2 trillion. This law could end an era of immense growth for these companies.

In addition, some politicians fear that this decision will have an impact on American companies. “Three years is a long time. You have two economies and two nested financial markets and it would be difficult to fully untangle them. It is beneficial for both parties to have a solution that both parties can live with, ”says Marc Iyeki, former head of the Asia-Pacific listing on the New York Stock Exchange.