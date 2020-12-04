Apple TV + advertises its original programming

Apple is offering a new ad with the original Apple TV + programming. The manufacturer attaches particular importance to the series on its streaming platform. There is also a movie.

Each time Apple offers an excerpt from the original Apple TV + programs and a brief description:

– For all humanity: in 1969 America watched the USSR let the first man walk on the moon.

– Servant: a nanny is hired to watch over a baby doll for a couple.

– The Morning Show: A young journalist starts a revolution on the biggest morning in the country.

– Ted Lasso: An American college football coach gets a job as a professional football coach in England.

– Defend Jacob: A lawyer is defending a young man, his son, who is accused of murder.

– USS Greyhound – The Battle of the Atlantic: During World War II, a new captain leads a crew of thousands across the Atlantic.

The description of the advertisement for Apple TV + states: “More than the original program. Original Apple programs “.

Apple TV + relies heavily on this point. All films, series and documentaries only exist on the platform. Unlike Netflix, there are no programs from other studios. Apple TV + has a similar philosophy to Disney +.