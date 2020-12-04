TikTok is testing a new format with 3-minute videos

While looking for solutions to develop its platform, TikTok is trying a new video format. While these currently have a maximum duration of 60 seconds, ByteDance’s Chinese social network has decided to test videos of up to 3 minutes. One way to gain a foothold against Instagram and YouTube?

A format that is tested on a sample of designers

This new experiment from TikTok was discovered by Matt Navarra, a social media specialist. He received a notification on his account warning him: “You can download three-minute videos early on through the TikTok app and web version.”

😮 TikTok offers the option of uploading longer videos of up to 3 minutes in length. 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ifs7s7Uh3

– Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 2, 2020

Before TikTok jumped in, it obviously decided to try this new format first with a select selection of designers to see what they could come up with. A common strategy for social networks to test their ideas before expanding them to all users.

Is TikTok making headway on Instagram and YouTube?

The arrival of the three-minute videos on TikTok is surprising. If the Chinese social network has become so popular, it is due in part precisely to its short videos that are consumed at high speed. The format we know today is as dynamic as it is addicting; The user does not have time to get bored as they switch from one content to another very quickly.

The three minute videos break this pattern up a bit as they require more focus from viewers while removing the slide gesture, which turns out to be a great way to create addiction in users.

At the same time, these longer videos are far from meaningless. First, because thanks to them, the platform’s developers could have more creative freedom. Since they would also offer musicians the option to upload their clips directly to the gold platform, music is a key element in TikTok’s success. Ultimately, this could be a great way to hold your own against YouTube. In the same way, the three-minute videos would also be ideal for competing with Instagram and its IGTVs, which are now enjoying growing success after several months of doldrums.

It remains to be seen whether this new format will really be made available to all users. Indeed, it is not uncommon for social networks to initiate functional tests that ultimately fail to validate due to unsatisfactory results.