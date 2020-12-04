Apple TV + orders a documentary series on the subject of surfing

Apple announces that it has ordered a documentary series about the World Surf League. This American company is responsible for organizing all professional surfing competitions in the world. Six episodes will be available on Apple’s streaming platform. There is no release date yet.

Each episode will be a rich exploration of the people who make up the Surf League Men’s and Women’s World Cup in 2021. The viewer is entitled to a trip to various surf spots around the world. It will start with Hawaii. The documentary series focuses on the different cultures of surfing as well as current topics related to this sport. This includes in particular the ecology, sustainability and conservation of the sea.

The documentary series is part of a growing supply of non-written programs on Apple TV +. One of them is Greatness Code, a documentary series that highlights countless stories from the world’s greatest athletes. There is also Dear … and Home. Apple TV + has other similar-style programs in its boxes, such as The Supermodels and Imagine.

The documentary series of the World Surf League on Apple TV + comes from Box to Box Films. James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Erik Logan will be executive producers.